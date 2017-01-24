Continued Growth of Dent Wizard’s F&I Business Leads to New Call Center

Dent Wizard International recently moved its F&I division, customer service and claims management team to a new call center near the company’s St. Louis headquarters.

Continued growth of Dent Wizard’s finance and insurance (F&I) business prompted the move to the 3,800-square-foot call center, located one mile from the company’s main offices. Dent Wizard’s F&I business is comprised of the Ding Shield product line and other white-label custom appearance programs.

The call center will accommodate all full-time employees who manage phone and online claims and customer inquiries for consumers, as well as employees who manage Dent Wizard’s major partners, including auto dealership groups and F&I insurance companies.

Dent Wizard noted that its F&I team has tripled in four years, and the new call center provides room for further growth.

“We believe our industry-leading products and services are the best because they’re delivered and managed by our staff and techs, with minimal reliance on outsourced people,” said Corey Schroeder, Dent Wizard’s director of F&I operations. “This investment in our team of dedicated, domestic employees is another example of our commitment to superior customer service and quality control.”

Coinciding with the move, Dent Wizard is transitioning to a web-based communications service. The service, from NewVoiceMedia operating on a Salesforce Service Cloud platform, ensures that communications will not be interrupted in the event of a landline phone system failure at the call center. It also allows Dent Wizard’s multilingual call-center agents to work remotely, if necessary.