Corpus Christi, Texas, Ranked Most Driver-Friendly City

If you love to drive, Corpus Christi, Texas, might be the place for you.

Corpus Christi is the most driver-friendly city in the United States, according to the personal-finance website WalletHub.

WalletHub said it evaluated the 100 largest U.S. cities across 25 key metrics, including gas prices, traffic infrastructure, cost of ownership, safety, traffic delays and repair shops per capita.

Corpus Christi scored highest in WalletHub’s 2017 rankings, followed by Gilbert, Ariz.; Greensboro, N.C.; Mesa, Ariz.; and El Paso, Texas.

The least driver-friendly city is San Francisco, according to WalletHub.

Baltimore, Boston and Washington, D.C., share the dubious distinction of having the highest likelihood of an accident compared to the national average.

Among other fun facts, Las Vegas has the most auto repair shops per capita, 1.41, which is 8.8 times more than in Boston, the city with the fewest at 0.16.