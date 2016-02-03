Body Shop Business
Cover Story: The Tech Shortage

When I was asked to write the cover story on the industry’s workforce shortage for this month’s magazine, I thought, why don’t we just dust off the ones I wrote eight or 10 years ago? So much that was written back then is still applicable today, and was the reason I created the Mentors At Work apprenticeship program in 2000: to help address the entry-level workforce shortage at that time. The more things change, it seems, the more they stay the same. Here are a few examples of the articles I’ve written on this subject for BodyShop Business in the past:

  • May the (Work) Force Be With You (May 2002): Using the analogy of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Master Jedi Yoda, I discussed how to best match masters with apprentices with the structure necessary to be successful in creating Jedis of your own, i.e. journeymen technicians. I shared my 11 Components of an Effective Mentoring Program:
  • Hydrate Your Business (December 2008): You need to start recruiting and training new people now because, like the marathon runner, if you wait until you’re thirsty to take a drink, it’s already too late because dehydration has set in. As an employer, if you’re waiting until you’re thirsty for new employees, dehydration will have already set in. You’ll then have to take steps to re-hydrate yourself and will pay the price in the end. I discussed how to successfully mentor new employees and how to best prepare yourself to retain them.
  • Eliminate The Fear Factor (September 2008): Ever feel like the inmates are running the asylum in your shop? In this article, I expressed my opinion that many shops are being held hostage by their technicians. Ever feel that way? I’m sure many of you do. I discussed how to take back control, grow your own skilled workers, and not let your often overpaid technicians run the show and dictate how things will be done in your shop.
  • Send Me Your Best Student – Partnering With Vo-Tech Schools (May 2004): Over a decade ago, I wrote about how best to partner with local vo-tech schools so you could position yourself to get the best quality graduates from these programs. Back then, less than 7 percent of shops indicated that they turned to local schools for employees. The strategies in this article hold true today, even more so. And, a promising trend today is that 12 percent of shops now say they turn to schools for hiring new employees. It’s still not enough, but the trend is heading in the right direction. Shops were stealing technicians from each other. There were signing bonuses. Skilled techs held most of the power and a near “free agency” situation existed, with techs going to the highest bidder, having absolutely no loyalty to their employer whatsoever. And then the recession hit. Boom! The year 2008? — and the slow recovery that followed — nearly put an end to the major issues shops were having with finding skilled workers, and did put an end to many businesses. And that held true for several years, until recently. Slowly but surely, we’ve been marching right back to where we were in 2007. And now shops are back to stealing techs from each other, paying signing bonuses, etc.

The Facts

According to the Collision Repair Education Foundation Snapshot of the Collision Repair Industry report from 2013:

  • The average age of technicians was just under 39
  • 61 percent of techs had been hired from another shop
  • 20 percent were hired from a non-automotive industry or as their first job
  • 12 percent were hired directly from technical school programs
  • Women on the skilled technician side of our industry doubled from 2007! That’s right, going from 1 percent to 2 percent. That’s a huge missed opportunity for shops, closing the door on women without even thinking about it.
  • The number of technicians leaving their jobs was reported to be 13.9 percent, or about one in seven, a significant difference from the 27.5 percent that were leaving during the free agency days of 2007. This survey was taken in 2003, and now, nearly three years later, I’ll bet that number is higher than 13.9 percent today, creeping back up toward 20 percent.
  • Half of the technicians have been with their current employer for five years or less, which also means that 50 percent have stayed with their current employer, up from 39 percent in 1995. Once again, supply and demand for skilled techs skewed that number in the early to mid-90s.
  • Of those who left their jobs, 53 percent left to go work at a competing shop.
  • Only 64 percent of shops could identify a local trade or technical school to recruit from.
  • 11 percent of shops say they don’t even bother to hire entry-level technicians.
  • A positive trend is that 28.8 percent of shops reported that they have at least one employee who serves on a local school advisory committee, up significantly from 19 percent in 2007.

U.S. Department of Labor

The Bureau of Labor Statistics of the U.S. Department of Labor reported that there were 169,100 technicians in the collision repair industry. They project that a 9-percent increase in technicians will be needed over the next eight years to meet our demands. That’s over 15,200 new hires, or an average of over 1,900 per year. That rate of increase is higher than the average for all fields. They also report that the best opportunities in our industry will be available to those who have formal training and certifications of some sort in collision repair. For some great information on wages and employment in the collision repair field, visit: http://1.usa.gov/1OK1vbs.

What Are We Doing Today?

While there are widespread reports of hiring technicians from other shops, there are some positive trends being seen to address what’s once again becoming a serious situation. Many large companies are donating scholarships to the Collision Repair Education Foundation to be used to help train tomorrow’s workforce. A lot of companies are also participating in programs that help develop and place veterans coming out of the military and rejoining civilian life.

Each of the large MSOs have some kind of workforce development program, too. So independents take note: MSOs plan to be around for awhile. They’re putting systems in place to develop their future workforces, which will enable them to compete better without having to play the musical chairs game with techs that so many shops play.

At a forum on workforce development at NACE in Detroit, Service King described features of their Apprentice Development Program that was to launch in Texas, with plans to expand to California and Georgia in late 2015. Their one-year program is designed to immerse new hires into the life of a technician and careers with Service King. They even have a corporate position at their company called “Vice President of Talent Development.” Do you think they’re serious about the workforce of tomorrow? They’re not alone; each MSO has their own plans and systems.

The Mentors At Work program that I founded in 2000 still exists today. I sold it to Farzam Afshar at VeriFacts Automotive in 2007. It has all the key components for being successful with hiring and training new people in-house.

The New Collision Career Institute

I’ve learned of a new program called the Collision Career Institute, a program developed as a combination of online and in-house training, often in partnership with local vo-tech schools, if available. The two main individuals behind this initiative are Charlie Robertson, a professor at Cerritos College in Norwalk, Calif., and Erick Bickett, CEO of Fix Auto USA.

Robertson, who will be the director of the new institute, has done extensive research on Millennials and wrote his Master’s thesis on training them effectively. Bickett has been effectively recruiting, training and retaining technicians at Fix Auto for years. What they have to say, and what they’ve learned and are developing, is of value to everyone, and anyone can participate in the institute. While it’s still early, they’re actively seeking shops that are interested in participating.

I spoke with Robertson and Bickett early in December. Here’s what I learned:

Bickett: “Starting Collision Career Institute is an initiative, one of my passions, and something we’ve done at Fix informally for many years. Our access to qualified technicians is at a more critical level than it has ever been before, and it’s not just the technicians, obviously, it’s repair planners and pretty much all staff within a collision shop. To be able to bring young people in and start to nurture new entrants is critical to our success. The Collision Career Institute is a company that’s being formed to support the collision industry. We’re going out to the collision industry at large – we already have – touching all people who are focused on actually applying some commitment to our strategy.

“Anybody who is in business and plans on being in business for awhile is focused on this. All the MSOs are for sure, and even single shops that are a part of our group are quite concerned about the proliferation of cannibalism that occurs now. This cannibalism raises costs, so it’s probably the No. 1 initiative for us at this time.

“With the Collision Career Institute, we’re designing a program to facilitate and manage the process of bringing an intern into the shop. It’s got a lot of the flavors of what [Mark Claypool] was doing in the early 2000s with Mentors At Work. We’re getting a commitment from shops to invest in their people. We’re encouraging that this is a best practice to start the process of creating a collision shop environment that’s conducive to implementing new interns.

“Our philosophy is all about placement before training instead of training before placement. We get the shop to commit to placing the intern, and then we manage the intern’s life cycle for the first 18 months to get them to a place where they’re either a C-level tech in either body or paint or a beginning repair planner.

“The plan is to integrate new hires into the training plan based on what’s available in the marketplace. It’s probably going to be a combination of I-CAR, maybe a trade school or community college, vendor training, whatever is available out there, and we’ll supplement that with online learning modules.

“We’re seeing cannibalism, signing bonuses, misinformation to get people to move, capitalizing on the short-term returns, incentivizing and ‘get me the money now,’ just all the silliness that doesn’t create long-lasting value. All of that is back again, tracing it back to 2006. That has to change.”

I asked them how the institute, and Robertson’s collision repair training program at Cerritos College, deal with some of the bigger pushback issues I had experienced from shop owners and managers when it comes to hiring new, entry-level people. The issues include:

  • Pay plans
  • Tool costs
  • New hire retention

Here’s what they had to say:

Robertson: “We came up with what we believe is an important method to address the pay plan issue, and that is from day one, we have an agreement of what the pay plan is. We branch it out not just till graduation 18 months from now, but from startup steps. And each progress step of learning, the student gets a small bump in pay. At graduation, they get a bigger bump in pay.

“For both tool costs and retention, 24 months after graduation we have embedded tools as a part of the process. So each module of training, they get more tools that are required to do that module of learning. This way, they’re building a toolbox. At the end of two years after they graduate, if they’re still with the shop they trained with,those tools are signed over to them and become theirs. So the tools can be transferred over to them as part of the reward for staying with the shop.

“From the retention side of that coin, though, is gee, if they have all the tools, what’s to prevent them from leaving? The shop needs to create and foster an environment that will motivate that person to remain with them no matter what. There needs to be a level of loyalty that hasn’t existed much in the industry. Rather than ask, ‘How loyal is this trainee linked to this shop?’ I would ask the question, ‘How loyal are you to your employee?’ You must foster a culture of retention.

“You foster a culture of education and employee development. I don’t just mean to focus on compliance with DRP retention, I’m talking about employee development for self-satisfaction as well as compliance with industry regulations. I’m talking about, does the employee feel fulfilled when they work with you? It’s a different culture than gee, are we in compliance? Yeah, we’ll send you to I-CAR training. Is that to check it off on the box to make sure we retain our Gold Class, or is that to improve their knowledge and understanding of the complexities of new cars so that they can be more competent as they hit the ground tomorrow working on these cars?

“There’s a different mindset, and that’s a cultural change, not a statistical change. Yes, your shop is still Gold Class, but that doesn’t mean you have a culture of retention, a culture of focusing on the need for fulfillment. Does the employee feel fulfilled when they work there? Do they feel they’re valued? Or do they feel they’re a statistic?

“Shops need to shift that, and that’s not a minor change, either. And I don’t know if any major training program is going to change that culture. I think what’s going to have to happen is shops that have that culture will retain their employees, and those that don’t will lose their employees to those shops that do. This is one of the most important items to a Millennial. They need to feel fulfilled in their work. This is one of the trigger points. If you don’t find a way to create and foster that feeling for them, they will go away. Even if they enjoy doing the work, they will not stay. So, this is part of the shift in the culture that needs to change.

“So is it like, ‘Do we have a pay plan? Check. Do we have a tool plan? Check. Yes, we have retention plan, and put someone over retention so now we’re solved.’ No, it’s not a checklist. This is a paradigm shift of the entire focus within the shop. Shops have always been about money and profit, and today they need to change that focus or they will lose the Millennials. The Millennials will not even stay through the end of the training.”

  • Ralph

    To start with , I think this industrys leaders need to realize that this is a SKILLED TRADE and with that said it also is for a good tech a “profession” not just a JOB. Training and recruiting is not a fail safe way to overcome a tech shortage simply because not everyone or should I say “just anyone” can be trained to do this work and succeed at it. Nowadays good techs are looked at as scumbags and POS. The shop owners or managers are jealous of a good techs earnings and talents and many try and play with the techs abilty to sustain and to be frank the good techs are tired of it and are looking elsewhere for a career. I seriously think that good and I mean really good techs somewhat need to have a say in how their shops are run and today that’s not happening and I think this trade is now feeling the pain of complete Kaos in many shops because of it.

  • Just a tech

    Crickets………………………………………………………..

  • Zeke

    Tech shortages? What tech shortage of the end of the world ended today there still would be two things left…… COCK ROACHES and GUYS STANDING WITH THEIR TOOLBOXES SAYING HEY!! You need your car fixed? At least this is what the dummies in the offices think. We will see who’s correct .

    • Steve Trapp

      And they would be wrong…

      17 million cars will be sold this year, they will be on the road 11 years. They will need mechanical service every 4-6 months for oil changes, 1 time per year for a mechanical problem and 3 times over their lives for collision repair. Who keeps them on the road, technicians!

      The time is now to introduce a simple apprenticeship to the trade which reward the mentor with some of the pay of the apprentice as they teach them, the apprentice to earn tools to better themselves, and owners willing to take a chance on young people rather then encouraging people to disrupt a shop and leave.

      Shops will need to fund the hourly wage until the apprentice can book hours, then fund the tools as they grow, give them a chance to work on more advanced repairs, and give them a raise equal to their proven skills.

      In short, all will need to remain flexible to keep America moving!

  • Phil Gerrits

    Can’t help but wonder how many people would make a good tech, but they never took the interest or had an influence towards it. Because I see plenty of folks who like cars, figure they want to work on them, but they are terrible at it. Conversely, I had a friend help me in the shop one day, no prior experience. I was impressed at how easily he grasped everything. Proper prep work, logical work flow, understood every instruction. I thought that he could skip the school and jump right in to a shop and make money, but he had no interest at all. Article quote “a Millennial won’t even stay through the end of training” Yep! Even if they are really good at it.

  • Bill Fowler

    When a welder can make 30 bucks an hour or more after a couple of year’s training and many other less technical vocations like plumbers, electricians, etc. work at a labor rate double that of the collision repair industry, the reason for the shortage is not hard to figure out. The pay is not commensurate with the requirements of the work, so young people seek work in the vocations that pay better. Techs today make the same amount techs 20 years ago did and the requirements are more demanding than ever. There, wasn’t that easy?

    • Curt Scholl

      Thank You Bill !!!! I couldn’t believe this article didn’t mention a thing about the low labor rates being charged by our industry. No matter how “lean” we operate, we can only afford to pay, x amount, to our techs. Right now, I don’t blame young people for not wanting to get into this trade. A good body tech/painter is a skilled craftsman. He’s a welder, sculpture, painter, artist, troubleshooter, mechanic and more. It takes years to master these talents. You can’t just pull anyone off of the streets and turn them into a superior tech. They have to want to be the best. They have to care about what they do. They have to take pride in their work. A high quality tech should be paid well for his talent and I believe that until we are smart enough to base our labor rates off of our real cost of doing business, and raise them to where they should be, this shortage will continue. And for those of you who don’t know the reason that labor rates are so low. “NEWSFLASH” It’s our own fault, not the insurance industries! It is run by smart business people. True, some are ruthless. But you’ll have people like that in every industry. None the less, they are very profitable. Why can’t we be?

      • Zeke

        I have to agree with you….. Our labor rates need to coincide with the service mechanical rates and off of the same book and judgement times as we currently use , that would give some room for profits and pay increases in this trade. But as the MSOS increase accrossed the country I don’t see it happening cause they are gearing for profits in volume and that’s going to be the death of many stand alone shops in the country.

      • Mark- Contributing Editor

        No question that labor rates are suppressed. That’s assumed to be known by all and a deterrent for attracting new people, but we still need people to fix cars and many techs make a good living. No one supports the skilled labor needs in our industry more than I do, as my background with SkillsUSA and the I-CAR Education foundation can attest

  • AZBodyShop

    “Women on the skilled technician side of our industry doubled from 2007! That’s right, going from 1 percent to 2 percent. That’s a huge missed opportunity for shops, closing the door on women without even thinking about it.”
    Kinda putting the blame on the shops, but this is just one of those “sexist” truths that an overwhelming majority of women are not interested in these kinds of jobs, like firefighting, coal mining, soldiering, or any other physically demanding job.

    • Mark- Contributing Editor

      Not sure I fully understand your comment. I was being sarcastic with the exclamation point after 2007. During the early 2000’s, through my association with SkillsUSA and Mentors @ Work, I saw, first hand, many examples of fine young women, who had been trained for entry-level positions, being turned away by men who owned and ran body shops, including one that won the national SkillsUSA Championships in auto refinishing. She’s no longer in the industry and will NEVER come back because of how she was treated. A missed opportunity. True, not that many women try to enter our industry, but when they do they aren’t always welcomed into the shop. That’s just a fact, I have seen it myself way too many times.

  • Jonathan Seeley

    The author is part of the problem if he thinks techs are “often overpaid.”

    • Mark- Contributing Editor

      That section of the article was referring to the article I wrote in 2007 where I saw countless examples of technicians holding their employers hostage, demanding signing bonuses and other things, including inflated salaries simply because their skills were “good enough” and employers needed to do whatever was necessary to get work out the door, even if the skill sets of the techs weren’t as good as they needed to be. Sub-standard work was the result. No question techs in our industry, who are truly journeymen, are underpaid and we all know why.

  • I was on the school advisory board for a few years and then the teacher went out Ill. I took the job temporary and have been teaching for eight years. Hard to get new recruits in our area and classes are expensive to teach. Our complete I-Car Platinum Professional Development would run you about $3,000.00 for about 700 hours of training. With UTI getting close to $40,000.00 a year for mechanics school I would hate to be a young person doing collision repair with that kind of debt.

    I agree with Bill and I know several mechanics quite well and I have always made more money than they did.

    The exotic materials will be a way for us to get our labor rates in line with the mechanics, as long as the MSO’s don’t give away the farm. All cars will be a mix of Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Aluminum, Titanium and UHSS. We have to adapt as well as the millennials.

    I think the kids today want the easy way out. I have about 1% that take all the classes and make it to the shop floor to stay. A lot of them do not make it 2 years in the shop.

    I don’t know what UTI’s numbers are but a lot of my students are hobbyists.

    • Bill Fowler

      The fight we are currently engaged in in Mississippi illustrates the lengths insurance companies will go to if any attempt is made to require shop certification and distinguish competent shops from incompetent ones. The rates charged by incompetent shops charge are irrelevant if they lack the equipment and training to properly and safely perform collision repairs, but without their input, the insurance industry cannot manage to continue suppressing rates with “surveys”. Until that distinction is made, things will not change. Ill prepared shops can and will work cheaper than prepared ones, but that’s the reason the “survey” (you know which one) even exists, isn’t it?

    • Steve Trapp

      We have to continue to foster their interest to see if the hobby turns into a full fledged career choice…

      Hosting interns and then pairing them with a journeyman who has good communication skills, can go a long way…

      Some gems need to be shined to become brilliant!

      Steve

    • Andrew Kling

      I think the clientele your school is getting based on the amount they are paying may me affecting the people you are getting, the hobbyists. Like I stated above, I’m at a 2/4 year college, I have to take all the regular courses for my degree, 2 art electives, and 2 science electives in the 2 years for my program. In addition to all of my regular collision classes. At the end of it, I’ll receive the same I-Car certs as everyone else though, the cost here runs about $30,000 a semester, so 4 semesters in my 2 year program is $120,000. Which yes is alot of debt, but I’m not paying that much, almost all of the people in my school aren’t paying 1/2 or 1/3 of that through grants and such that the school lines them them up with.

      I find that the people that come here are mostly students that went to tech school, and want to further their education, we are taught from industry professionals that have a passion and understanding of everything that goes into collision repair, and passes that knowledge onto these students. Many of the students want to open their own shops, and supplement their programs with a mixture of business, marketing, diesel, and/or automotive courses along the way.

      I personally, chose this school so that I could stand out from my peers that only went to vo-tech, or UTI, that may not have had as a well rounded background, and took the time/effort to get a 2 or 4 year degree. I would like to move into a management role at some point in the future, either at a corporate, private or my own bodyshop, and I feel that an actual degree will put me one step ahead of the guy I’m competing against for the job, seeing that I took that extra effort to get the degree.

  • Lafemme Fatel

    Tech shortage? Last I checked there were still plenty of high school drop outs and ex-cons on parole looking to make an extra six to seven hundred bucks a week. That’s the auto body/collision industry work pool according to most shops and insurance companies I’ve talked to. If your looking for the smart techs of the past, the hard working family oriented guys that consistently produced 80-110 hrs of quality repairs week after week, you know the few I speak of, they’re gone. They went on to better paying trades or businesses due to inept shop owners. Frankly most shops today are hacks that share a common denominator. Most have poor inexperienced management personnel that have never worked on a vehicle, let alone write a thorough accurate sheet on one. Or techs that need a job to stay in the good graces of the court systems and/or drop outs looking for a few bucks for their next drug score. However, if you are a tech that does great work and receives great pay for your efforts, count your blessings. ( Truth be told their most likely an owners son or related to the owner(s) in some way anyway. ) The industry blows like the wind for most that remain. I steer guys that are sharp, head square on their shoulders, young people that show even the remotest interest in automotive repair in the opposite direction. I use the words, run away. And phrases like, run fast and long in the opposite direction and don’t ever look back. You will thank me when your older and wiser. I’m sure I will receive a tounge lashing from some, but deep down even they know I’m right. The industry flat out sucks, for the lack of a better term that the young will understand.
    If any of you reading this are on the fence of staying or leaving this industry, don’t waste another moment of your life, anything is better then this life! GET OUT NOW!

    • Steve Trapp

      I feel like a counter point needs to be raised here…

      The alternative jobs for someone who LIKES to work with their hands are NOT more appealing. We get to work on multiple models of vehicles with varied repairs (limited repetitive tasks). We are problem solvers.

      If you start in this trade at $30k per year, with training and effort, you can make $60-100k in 6 years. That pays the bills very nicely, raises a family and puts kids though college.

      There ARE good leaders who have their staff’s backs… If not, encourage them to get training to refine their leadership schools. There are tons of options.

      We need more good hard working family oriented people, let’s not steer them away!

      Steve

      • Mark- Contributing Editor

        Thanks Steve, couldn’t agree more. Well put.

      • Lafemme Fatel

        I think Jack Nicholson said it best in As Good As It Gets. Go sell bull shit somewhere else son , we’re all stocked up here.

  • Andrew Kling

    I’m a student currently in a Collision Degree program at Pennsylvania College of Technology. I’ve contacted quite a few shops about a summer internship, and although they acknowledge that they have a shortage of quality techs, they don’t seem to have the foresight to see the benefit of an internship.

    I’m not required to have an internship, but want one in my chosen field of study to get a foothold in this industry. So that whatever shop I goto can see that I’m a quality person with a strong work ethic. I’m hoping that I can find a shop that cares equally about the quality if their work, as they do their bottom line.

    If anyone knows a shop, in the eastern PA or Western NJ area, please let me know.

  • snadee ayk

    I know a body shop technician that is mentoring an apprentice in Western New York with the largest dealer in the area. He was not asked, he was told. It has cost him money to train this person. The company is deducting 10% of his total flat-rate hours at the end of each week because he is “getting help” from the apprentice. He has averaged approximately 70-90 flat-rate hours per week, alone. Now, with an apprentice and the deduction, he barely brings home 60. There unfortunately is no union and he needs his job, but to me, this seems unfair, if not illegal. Is this a normal practice? Why is a mentor penalized for teaching his skill?

