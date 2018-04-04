Body Shop Business
Crossovers Drive Mazdaâ€™s U.S. Sales Higher in March

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Mazda reported March U.S. sales of 33,302 vehicles, a 36-percent increase over March 2017.

Mazdaâ€™s three crossover SUVs â€“ the CX-3, CX-5 and CX-9 â€“ carried the load for the automaker.

The compact CX-5 SUV (pictured above) posted a 91-percent year-over-year sales increase, with 16,138 units sold, marking its best month since launching in February 2012.

Sales of the subcompact CX-3 rose 38 percent year-over-year, with 1,728 vehicles sold. The seven-passenger Mazda CX-9Â recorded its best March since 2013, with 3,066 vehicles sold, according to the automaker.

Total sales of Mazdaâ€˜s CX crossover SUV line were up 71 percent year-over-year, with 20,932 vehicles sold in March.

