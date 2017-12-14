Crunch Time with Jason Stahl Episode 7: Diagnostic Options

Episode 7 of BodyShop Business’ Crunch Time with Jason Stahl video series, presented by Nissan, is now available for viewing! This episode features Editor Jason Stahl talking to BodyShop Business technical writer Mitch Becker about the variety of diagnostic options available to a body shop today.

Becker explains how when it comes to scanning today, body shops have the choice of sending a vehicle to a dealer, buying a scan tool and performing the service in-house, or using an outside service.