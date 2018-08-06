Body Shop Business
Crunch Time with Jason Stahl Episode 12: ADAS and Recalibration, Presented by Red Kap

Episode 12 of BodyShop Business’ Crunch Time with Jason Stahl video series, presented by Red Kap, is now available for viewing!

This episode features Editor Jason Stahl talking about the recent news story, “Vehicle Drives Man Into Oncoming Traffic After ADAS Camera Was Not Calibrated,” and the importance of recalibrating the camera after windshield replacement on vehicles with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

