Crunch Time with Jason Stahl Episode 4: Scanning vs. Recalibration

Episode 4 of BodyShop Business’ Crunch Time with Jason Stahl video series, presented by Nissan, is now available for viewing! This episode features Editor Jason Stahl discussing scanning versus recalibration with Mitch Becker, a BodyShop Business contributor, I-CAR instructor and technical instructor for ABRA Auto Body & Glass.

Becker explains the difference between a pre-repair scan, post-repair scan and recalibration. Also, why it’s critical to access OE repair procedures to know whether a pre-repair scan, post-repair scan or both are required on a particular vehicle.