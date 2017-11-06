Body Shop Business
Crunch Time with Jason Stahl Episode 5: Scanning Myths

Episode 5 of BodyShop Business’ Crunch Time with Jason Stahl video series, presented by Nissan, is now available for viewing! This episode features Editor Jason Stahl summarizing an article on scanning myths that recently appeared in BodyShop Business and was written by Mitch Becker, a BodyShop Business contributor and longtime collision industry trainer and I-CAR instructor.

Stahl explains the difference between a scan and a recalibration, the dash light myth, and much more!

