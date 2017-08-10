Customized Welding Machine up for Grabs in ‘Make My Miller’ Giveaway

In the second of three giveaways scheduled for 2017, Miller Electric announced the “Make My Miller” giveaway to recognize “enthusiastic welders” and reward one participant with a customized Miller machine.

Part of the “We Build” campaign, the giveaway acknowledges “the many ways that welding makes our world a better place,” the company said.

“Make My Miller” invites participants to pick the Miller machine they would like to win from a list of five possible machines – and then tell Miller how they would customize the machine if they were selected as the winner.

Participants are encouraged to submit a photo of their suggested design, but that’s not a requirement to enter.

The winner can choose from these Miller machines:

Multimatic 215 with TIG kit

Maxstar 161 STH

Syncrowave 210

Bobcat 250 EFI (Kohler)

Spectrum 625 X-TREME

Now through Sept. 15, participants can enter the giveaway by completing an entry form on the Miller Facebook page or at MillerWelds.com.

After submitting their form, entrants will have the opportunity to earn one bonus entry for each person they successfully refer to enter the giveaway. Approved entries that include an image will be displayed in a gallery on the entry form, providing new participants with a source of inspiration as they share their own custom design ideas, Miller noted.

At the end of the submission period, the winner will be randomly selected and then work with an artist, selected by Miller, to design the custom artwork that will appear on their machine.

Miller will announce the winner during the week of Sept. 25.

In addition, all “Make My Miller” entrants will automatically be entered for a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Miller headquarters in Appleton, Wis., as part of the “We Build VIP Experience” giveaway.

For more information on the “Make My Miller” giveaway and the “We Build VIP Experience,” visit www.MillerWelds.com/webuild.