Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Drive Axalta/Maaco Chevrolet SS During His Final NASCAR All-Star Race

Maaco’s debut in the NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway will come on a momentous occasion for NASCAR fans.

As part of a joint promotion with Axalta Coating Systems – Maaco’s paint partner – Earnhardt will drive the No. 88 Axalta/Maaco Chevrolet SS on May 20 in his final All-Star race.

Earnhardt previously announced that he will retire at the end of the racing season.

“I’ve always enjoyed working with Axalta,” said Earnhardt. “It’s great to see how they’ve rallied behind our team and how they are working with their partners like Maaco to bring them into the sport. I’m looking forward to having Maaco on our Axalta Chevy for the All-Star Race. It’s a fun race that the fans really enjoy, so we’ll do our best to give the Maaco folks plenty to cheer about.”

The 26-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner earned his sole All-Star victory on May 20, 2000, in his first attempt, becoming the first Cup rookie to win the event.

“This is a great moment to see the Maaco brand join forces with one of the biggest names in motor sports and our paint partners at Axalta for what will be an amazing evening of racing – and one that every Dale Jr. fan will be watching as he competes in his final NASCAR All-Star Race,” said Jason Ryan, president of Maaco. “We are celebrating our 45th anniversary this year, and what better way to recognize this milestone than by sharing our brand with fans in the stands and millions of viewers around the world.”

“It will be an honor to carry the Maaco colors on the No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet and represent the Maaco shop owners and thousands of employees across North America in this exciting All-Star event,” added William Sturgill, director of North American Motorsports for Axalta Coatings.