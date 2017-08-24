Dallas Couple Plans to Re-File Lawsuit Against State Farm; Attorney Believes Case Is Strong

Josh Cable has 17 years of experience as a writer and editor for newspapers, B2B publications and marketing organizations. His areas of expertise include U.S. manufacturing, lean/Six Sigma and workplace safety and health.

State Farm might not be out of the woods yet.

Matthew and Marcia Seebachan recently dropped their “neighbor from hell” lawsuit against State Farm for the insurer’s alleged role in a slapdash repair that exacerbated their injuries in a 2013 collision.

But the Seebachans’ attorney said they plan to re-file the State Farm complaint when the trial for their related lawsuit against John Eagle Collision Center is over.

The John Eagle trial is scheduled for Sept. 25.

“We’ve been ready to go to trial against John Eagle for several months now, so we don’t want to do anything that would affect that trial date,” Andy Counts of the Dallas-based Tracy Law Firm told BodyShop Business. “Once the trial with John Eagle is over, we will be re-filing the case against State Farm.”

In the lawsuit against John Eagle Collision Center – which seeks more than $1 million in damages – the Seebachans allege that the body shop ignored the OEM specifications when repairing the hail-damaged roof of their 2010 Honda Fit before they owned it.

In a deposition, the body shop director said insurers dictate the shop’s repair procedures.

Since filing the State Farm lawsuit, the Tracy Law Firm has been emboldened by feedback from other collision repairers, according to Counts.

“We’ve received calls from various other body shops or people who used to be affiliated with body shops trying to give us information about what State Farm has done to them, what State Farm has done in other states,” he told BodyShop Business.

“Whether that would be relevant or admissible in our case against State Farm, I don’t know. But apparently there are a lot of people in the body shop industry who have negative things to say about State Farm or who have had negative experiences with State Farm for these same types of issues.

“So we’ve seen nothing that would dissuade us or make us change our opinion of our case against State Farm. In fact, the reverse is true.”