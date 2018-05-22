DanAm Sales Team to Represent Abrasives Supplier Dynabrade

Dynabrade announced that DanAm sales representatives, who represent SATA in the United States and Puerto Rico, also will represent Dynabrade, a Clarence, N.Y.-based supplier of abrasive-related air tools, source-capture vacuum systems and specialty abrasives.

“We are excited to jointly promote SATA and Dynabrade high-quality products,” said Tony Larimer, director of sales and marketing for DanAm.

The partnership will provide manufacturers an offering of products and services specifically focused on optimizing their application processes, reducing overall costs and increasing efficiencies, according to the companies.

“We believe that teaming up with DanAm / SATA makes perfect sense since both of our companies sell best-in-class products aimed at optimizing our customers’ surface preparation and painting processes,” added Hardy Hamann, president of Dynabrade.

The partnership will begin on June 18.