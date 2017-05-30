Database Enhancement Gateway Admin Brings Collision Repair Experience, ‘Fresh Perspective’

Danny Gredinberg has taken over the helm of the Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG), bringing nearly 16 years of collision repair experience as a certified technician, estimator and senior technical repair advisor.

As the new administrator of the free online resource, “Gredinberg brings a wealth of experience and insight to the position, providing a fresh perspective for the DEG,” the organization said in a news release.

“As an experienced user of the DEG in his prior roles, Gredinberg saw great benefit from submitting inquiries through the website on errors, inaccuracies or omissions found in the estimating data content,” the organization said. “As an end user, he found the site to be an effective mechanism to make positive changes through feedback and interaction with the [information providers].”

Funded and supported by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers, the Society of Collision Repair Specialists and other industry organizations, the DEG is an initiative designed to help improve the information in collision repair estimates through proactive feedback about vehicle-specific errors, omissions and inaccuracies in the database and labor times.

“It’s an exciting time to be in the collision repair industry,” Gredinberg said. “The advancement of vehicle technology is evolving and changing quickly – from vehicle construction, advanced driver-assist systems, repair methods, tooling and training. We sometimes forget how challenging it can be to capture those dynamic changes to the vehicles in order to get the information out to the people working on the cars. The information providers rely heavily on the OEMs for information, but there is a tremendous resource in having regular feedback from technicians and collision repair businesses who have the vehicle in front of them, and can communicate areas where the data may not align with the vehicle reality.”

Gredinberg assumed control of inquiries on May 29, and will work closely with end users on resolving existing and new submissions.

“I am really passionate about giving back to this industry, and being a part of actively helping to raise awareness and understanding of the information necessary to capture accurate repair procedures,” added Gredinberg. “The DEG isn’t about changing labor times; it’s really about helping to educate those using the system to facilitate feedback to those developing it and to get proper information to the collision repair industry in the most efficient way possible. I’m proud to be a part of the DEG, which has a proven record of making a difference in the industry, and to have the opportunity to work closely with great organizations like the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and the Society of Collision Repair Specialists.”

Ron Reichen, member of the DEG Joint Operating Committee, called Gredinberg “the ideal individual to assume the role of DEG administrator.”

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with him directly in the past through other programs, and I think we all believe his technical aptitude and passion for advancing the industry are going to serve the industry well,” Reichen said. “Danny shares the same commitment and values of the DEG, and why it was created. It’s important to all of us for the DEG to continue its legacy in the spirit of March Taylor, who began this work as a volunteer based on the premise of doing the right things, the right way for the right reasons.”