Dave Luehr’s Elite Body Shop Academy Launches Online Course

Dave Luehr, industry expert and founder of Elite Body Shop Solutions, has announced that the company’s first high-impact online course is now available at the Elite Body Shop Academy.

The course, “Developing a Winner’s Mindset,” is specifically designed to help collision repair leaders discover the amazing power they possess and use the information to propel their lives and businesses to exciting new heights. In addition to the free Elite Webinar Series the company has been hosting on its academy site since March 2018, Elite Body Shop Solutions is now offering its first of many‐to‐come affordable and impactful online video classes. The company’s goal is to help owners, managers and administrative staff at body shops find simple solutions to many of the leadership and personal development struggles they face in today’s challenging business environment.

“I have been heard saying many times, ‘Right now is the best time in history to be in the collision repair business, but only for those with the right mindset!’” said Luehr. “People would commonly ask, ‘What is the right mindset and how can I get one?’ There are so many amazing educational topics that the Elite team and I are looking forward to sharing with the industry, but we feel very strongly that developing the right mindset must come first. For us, this course was the obvious choice to launch first.”

Additional information about the “Developing a Winner’s Mindset” course can be found here. Luehr said he believes that well-produced online courses will continue to gain in popularity as they offer convenient, high-impact educational content that shops can take at their own pace while having the ability to watch them again as often as they would like.

“Based on feedback from a sample group of collision repair professionals who have viewed the mindset course, the response has been quite pleasing,” said Luehr.

To learn more, click here and look for “Developing a Winner’s Mindset,” or email [email protected].