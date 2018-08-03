Body Shop Business
News/1Collision Network
ago

Dave Luehr’s Elite Body Shop Solutions to Present Free Webinar

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Nagy’s Pro Touch Becomes New Member of International Detailing Association

Dave Luehr’s Elite Body Shop Solutions to Present Free Webinar

Trump Administration to Roll Back Obama-Era CAFE Standards

Sherwin-Williams and Valspar to Exhibit as Joint Organization at Automechanika Frankfurt

3M Introduces New Solution to Protect Surfaces, Improve Safety, Reduce Cleanup Time in Automotive Manufacturing and Repair Facilities

Illinois Auto Body Shop Files Class-Action Against State Farm

Rogue Insurance Adjusters, Repairers Arrested in Auto Scam Ring

California Auto Body Labor Rate Survey Bill Causes Controversy

Rhode Island Aftermarket Part Legislation Goes into Effect

Nissan to Use Ultra-Strong, High-Formability Steel in New Vehicles

Dave Luehr’s Elite Body Shop Solutions announced it will be holding an upcoming free webinar, “The Power of Peer Groups,” featuring Jim Keller, founder and president of the 1Collision Network. It will be held on Thursday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m. Central.

Every month, Elite highlights a topic to keep collision repairers and those who serve them abreast of the latest information required to be successful in today’s challenging business environment. This month, attendees will discover new ways to become more successful and expand their horizons through “The Power of Peer Groups.”

“We’ve all heard the old adage, ‘Work on your business, not in your business,’” said Keller. “Getting outside of your own four walls to discover how others manage marketing, operations, human resources and financial matters, and improve their leadership and self-improvement skills, will bring many fresh and effective ideas and concepts into your world.”

To register for this event, click here. If you’re unable to attend, the webinar will be recorded and can be accessed by joining the webinar community page at https://daveluehr.mykajabi.com/.

Show Full Article