Dave Luehr’s Elite Body Shop Solutions to Present Free Webinar

Dave Luehr’s Elite Body Shop Solutions announced it will be holding an upcoming free webinar, “The Power of Peer Groups,” featuring Jim Keller, founder and president of the 1Collision Network. It will be held on Thursday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m. Central.

Every month, Elite highlights a topic to keep collision repairers and those who serve them abreast of the latest information required to be successful in today’s challenging business environment. This month, attendees will discover new ways to become more successful and expand their horizons through “The Power of Peer Groups.”

“We’ve all heard the old adage, ‘Work on your business, not in your business,’” said Keller. “Getting outside of your own four walls to discover how others manage marketing, operations, human resources and financial matters, and improve their leadership and self-improvement skills, will bring many fresh and effective ideas and concepts into your world.”

To register for this event, click here. If you’re unable to attend, the webinar will be recorded and can be accessed by joining the webinar community page at https://daveluehr.mykajabi.com/.