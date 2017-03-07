Deadline Approaches for Applications for National Auto Body Council Executive Director

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) has announced last call for applications for its executive director position. Deadline is March 31.

The NABC search campaign aims to fill the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of NABC founder and current Executive Director Chuck Sulkala by the end of 2017.

Since its inception in 1994, the NABC has significantly contributed to the positive image of today’s collision industry and is recognized as the industry’s leading voice to showcase the professionalism and integrity of the collision industry through its community service initiatives.

The executive director position reports to the NABC Board of Directors and works collaboratively with the board to implement NABC’s strategic annual goals. Responsibilities include oversight over NABC’s daily operations, membership, fundraising, marketing, finance and revenue growth. A detailed position description is available on the NABC website.

Interested candidates should email resumes to Mike McManus at the NABC office, with copies to Nick Notte and Renee Ricciotti, co-chairs of NABC Personnel Committee.