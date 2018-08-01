Deadline for National Auto Body Council Award Nominations is Sept. 15

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) is reminding those interested in submitting nominations for the NABC Annual Awards Program that the deadline is Sept. 15.

NABC’s Awards Program recognizes individuals and businesses whose actions and contributions have positively impacted their community and demonstrated the professionalism and integrity of collision industry professionals.

Winners of the NABC awards will be announced at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast at the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas in November.

Nominations are being accepted in two award categories:

Award of Distinction

The Award of Distinction recognizes individuals who have gone above and beyond with their volunteerism, charitable and selfless acts of kindness and made a difference in changing and saving lives. Any individual, business organization or group employed in a collision industry-related segment, such as collision repair facility, vehicle manufacturer, supplier/vendor, educator, insurer, independent appraiser or trade association, is eligible to be nominated.

Body Shop Image Award

The Body Shop Image award recognizes the most significant improvements made to a shop’s interior, exterior and operations that has helped enhance the experience of the customer with the collision repair process. Any body shop completing a remodeling during the calendar year 2017 is eligible to be nominated.

“It’s an easy, quick process to submit an online nomination,” said Marie Peevy, chair of NABC’s Awards Program. “We look forward to hearing and celebrating more stories of the generosity and goodwill throughout our collision industry and in local communities across the country.”

To view stories of past NABC Award winners, visit nationalautobodycouncil.org/programs/award-programs/.

Online nominations and more information for both awards are available at www.NationalAutoBodyCouncil.org. For more information on the NABC Awards program, contact Marie Peevy at [email protected] or call (630) 881-7945.