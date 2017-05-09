On-Demand Autonomous Electric Vehicles Will Dominate Roads by 2030, Report Says

It seems that the predictions about autonomous vehicles are becoming bolder and more bombastic by the day.

The latest projections come from a firm called RethinkX, which declares that on-demand autonomous electric vehicles (A-EVs) will usher in a revolution in transportation.

In a new report, RethinkX predicts that within 10 years of the regulatory approval of self-driving vehicles, A-EVs will comprise 95 percent of U.S. passenger miles traveled.

“We are on the cusp of one of the fastest, deepest, most consequential disruptions of transportation in history,” said Tony Seba, co-founder of RethinkX and co-author of the report. “But there is nothing magical about it. This is driven by the economics.”

For more, read the article in Aftermarket News, a sister publication to BodyShop Business.