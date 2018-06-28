Dent Fix Equipment Unveils Economical Aluminum Repair System

Dent Fix Equipment has unveiled the DF-900B Aluspot Repair System, which is designed to operate as the main unit or as satellite unit and utilizes some of the same Dent Fix innovations and premier equipment as the larger Aluspot systems but at a fraction of the price.

Now, any shop can invest in the future and start repairing minor to moderately damaged aluminum panels.

The new Basic Aluspot kit includes:

An aluminum-specific stud welder with the ground integrated on the gun

Spitznagel Design self-locking stud pull fingers

Two kinds of alu-studs

Leverage puller

T-puller

Metal bar for crease pulling

Two kinds of brushes with metal bristles

Stud cut pliers

Mobile storage cart with electrical power strip

Consumable storage case

Twist-on eyelets

Safety glasses

Although the kit includes all the basics a shop will need to start repairing aluminum, shops can purchase additional pieces separately to expand their aluminum repair capabilities.

