Dent Fix Equipment Unveils Economical Aluminum Repair System

Dent Fix Equipment has unveiled the DF-900B Aluspot Repair System, which is designed to operate as the main unit or as satellite unit and utilizes some of the same Dent Fix innovations and premier equipment as the larger Aluspot systems but at a fraction of the price.

Now, any shop can invest in the future and start repairing minor to moderately damaged aluminum panels.

The new Basic Aluspot kit includes:

  • An aluminum-specific stud welder with the ground integrated on the gun
  • Spitznagel Design self-locking stud pull fingers
  • Two kinds of alu-studs
  • Leverage puller
  • T-puller
  • Metal bar for crease pulling
  • Two kinds of brushes with metal bristles
  • Stud cut pliers
  • Mobile storage cart with electrical power strip
  • Consumable storage case
  • Twist-on eyelets
  • Safety glasses

Although the kit includes all the basics a shop will need to start repairing aluminum, shops can purchase additional pieces separately to expand their aluminum repair capabilities.

For more information, click here.

