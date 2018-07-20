Dent Wizard Acquires Image Auto

Dent Wizard International announced it has recently acquired Image Auto, LLC, a provider of auto reconditioning and wheel repair services in the Central and Western New York and Pennsylvania areas. The acquisition was finalized on June 8, 2018.

Dent Wizard’s acquisition includes both auto service brands operating under the company’s LLC: Image Auto, the Syracuse-based provider of mobile reconditioning services, primarily through auto dealerships; and Rim Doctor, a full-service mobile wheel refinishing and custom coatings shop. The areas serviced by both businesses include Central and Western New York, and Eastern Pennsylvania into Northern Philadelphia.

Image Auto’s CEO, Paul J. Daly, who founded the company in 2004, will serve Dent Wizard by working to deepen dealer relationships through outreach marketing and brand building. Image Auto’s management team of Jeremy Kappes, Peter Schultz and Tyrell Zechin also bring many years of experience to Dent Wizard.

Daly is an industry thought leader and host of “Dealers Compressed,” a weekly podcast that provides guidance and insights on the most current challenges facing auto dealers today.

“I’m super excited about having Paul and the rest of his team join Dent Wizard,” said Terry Koebbe, chairman of Dent Wizard. “They have developed a winning culture, and have built a reputation for high-quality repairs and excellent customer service. I expect this joining of the two companies to be a win for everyone, especially all of our customers.”

Added Daly, “This move is going to supercharge our vision at Image Auto, which is to deliver a holistic cosmetic reconditioning solution to dealers that will truly be a weapon in their ongoing battle with margin compression. The combination of Dent Wizard’s relationships, experience and resources with our team’s passion, energy and progressive thinking are a home run. I believe our new partnership with Dent Wizard will mark a substantive change in the way dealers solve their cosmetic reconditioning challenges at scale. Great things ahead!”