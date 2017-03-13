Body Shop Business
News/dent wizard
ago

Dent Wizard Hires Vice President of Information Technology

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Vendors Excited for Upcoming Northeast 2017 Show

Dent Wizard Hires Vice President of Information Technology

I-CAR's Repairability Technical Support Portal Fields 10,000th Inquiry

Will Stella Be a Boon to Body Shops?

Mac Tools Introduces MDT 10 Scan Tool for OBD I and II Vehicles

Bloomberg: Owners of Service King Collision Repair Centers Mulling $2 Billion Sale

Private-Equity Firm Advent International to Acquire CCC Information Services

State Farm Reports $7 Billion Underwriting Loss from Auto Insurance

Aftermarket Parts Bill Speeds Through Arkansas Senate

National Safety Council: Vehicle Miles Are Up, and So Are Fatalities

Dent Wizard International announced it has recently hired Jim Townsend as vice president of information technology.

Townsend will manage all functions of Dent Wizard’s IT systems, reporting to Dent Wizard CFO Tammy Conner. He will work from the company’s headquarters in St. Louis.

Townsend comes to Dent Wizard with an extensive background in the technology field, most recently serving as vice president and CIO of Dylex Solutions, an IT consulting firm based in Atlanta, and before that as chief information/technology officer for Performance Team, a third-party logistics company. Townsend has a B.S. degree in computer science from Everest College.

“Jim brings a considerable amount of first-hand field knowledge to this position, which will be critical for Dent Wizard’s continued leadership in introducing new technology solutions to our customers, as well as to our sales and service techs throughout North America,” said Conner.

Show Full Article