Dent Wizard Hires Vice President of Information Technology

Dent Wizard International announced it has recently hired Jim Townsend as vice president of information technology.

Townsend will manage all functions of Dent Wizard’s IT systems, reporting to Dent Wizard CFO Tammy Conner. He will work from the company’s headquarters in St. Louis.

Townsend comes to Dent Wizard with an extensive background in the technology field, most recently serving as vice president and CIO of Dylex Solutions, an IT consulting firm based in Atlanta, and before that as chief information/technology officer for Performance Team, a third-party logistics company. Townsend has a B.S. degree in computer science from Everest College.

“Jim brings a considerable amount of first-hand field knowledge to this position, which will be critical for Dent Wizard’s continued leadership in introducing new technology solutions to our customers, as well as to our sales and service techs throughout North America,” said Conner.