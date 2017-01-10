Dent Wizard Hires Vice President of Customer Development

Dent Wizard International announced it has hired Ryan Briggs to the newly-created position of vice president of customer development.

In this role, Briggs will primarily focus on the Top 150 dealer groups, expanding Dent Wizard’s relationships with those groups, particularly with Frontline Fast by Dent Wizard, a SMART repair program that helps remarketers and dealers recondition vehicles more quickly and in top condition so they sell for maximum profit. He will also expand services and programs with non-traditional resellers. Briggs will report to Mike Black, senior vice president and COO of Dent Wizard.

Briggs has more than a decade of professional sales experience. Most recently, he was national sales manager with DigiCut Systems, which specializes in solutions for the installation of a variety of automotive aftermarket products, including window tint and clear overlay paint protection film. Briggs has a B.A. in economics from the University of Oklahoma.

“Ryan has a proven track record for follow-through and communication with customers and prospects, which are critical attributes for Dent Wizard’s superior customer service,” said Black. “His knowledge and passion for what we do will help our customers sell cars more quickly and for more money. He’ll be a valued partner to dealership groups that want to consolidate their recon services.”