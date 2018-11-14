Body Shop Business
News/dent wizard
ago

Dent Wizard Names New Vice President of Information Technology

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Author of Collision Repair History Book Donates to Scholarship

5 Top Headlines This Week

Axalta Earns Clé Verte Platinum Level Certification

Dent Wizard Names New Vice President of Information Technology

CAPA Announces New Standard for Aftermarket Exterior Cameras

PPG to Acquire Automotive Refinish Products Manufacturer SEM Products, Inc.

Subaru Changes Position Statement on Scanning

Suspect Charged in Shootout at Alabama Auto Body Shop

DeVilbiss to Launch Next-Generation Spray Gun at SEMA 2018

ITW Evercoat Wins SEMA New Product Award for Collision Repair & Refinish

Dent Wizard International, the largest provider of automotive reconditioning services and related products in North America, recently hired Dave Harness as vice president of information technology. He will report to Dent Wizard CFO Jim Powers.

Harness brings several years of experience in the IT field to Dent Wizard, most notably in IT roles at St. Louis-based UniGroup, Inc. and subsidiaries, including United Van Lines, Mayflower Transit and other relocation and logistics-related entities. His roles there included senior director of IT infrastructure and support, senior director of communications technologies, and director of technology processing services.

“As our business continues to expand, so too must our focus on technology to drive both cost efficiencies and superior customer experiences,” said Powers. “Having previously worked with Dave at UniGroup, I’m confident that with his background and understanding of technology, as well as his customer-service mentality, he will be a great addition to the Dent Wizard team.”

Added Dent Wizard CEO Mike Black, “We are fortunate to have Dave join our team. His experience, intellectual capital, serving attitude and approach to people will be great contributions to our winning culture.”

Harness is a graduate of the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Show Full Article