Dent Wizard Names New Vice President of Information Technology

Dent Wizard International, the largest provider of automotive reconditioning services and related products in North America, recently hired Dave Harness as vice president of information technology. He will report to Dent Wizard CFO Jim Powers.

Harness brings several years of experience in the IT field to Dent Wizard, most notably in IT roles at St. Louis-based UniGroup, Inc. and subsidiaries, including United Van Lines, Mayflower Transit and other relocation and logistics-related entities. His roles there included senior director of IT infrastructure and support, senior director of communications technologies, and director of technology processing services.

“As our business continues to expand, so too must our focus on technology to drive both cost efficiencies and superior customer experiences,” said Powers. “Having previously worked with Dave at UniGroup, I’m confident that with his background and understanding of technology, as well as his customer-service mentality, he will be a great addition to the Dent Wizard team.”

Added Dent Wizard CEO Mike Black, “We are fortunate to have Dave join our team. His experience, intellectual capital, serving attitude and approach to people will be great contributions to our winning culture.”

Harness is a graduate of the University of Missouri-St. Louis.