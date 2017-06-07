Dent Wizard Promotes Matt Boyd to Director of Operations – Canada

Dent Wizard International recently promoted Matt Boyd to the position of director of operations – Canada.

Boyd previously served as the company’s national sales manager in Canada.

In his new role, Boyd will apply his extensive automotive knowledge and experience to Dent Wizard’s continued growth in the Canadian market, St. Louis-based Dent Wizard said.

Boyd will report directly to Michael Fedorowich, Dent Wizard’s regional vice president of the Northeast U.S. and Canada operations.

As one of Dent Wizard’s most seasoned and experienced veterans, Boyd served in numerous roles at Dent Wizard since his start in 2005, including PDR technician, sales manager and district manager, according to the company. In his most recent role as national sales manager, he enhanced the skills of Dent Wizard’s Canada sales managers through various forms of mentorship, development and coaching.

Boyd has a degree in business management from Nova Scotia Community College in Halifax.

“Matt’s a proven performer who possesses the knowledge, experience and enthusiasm required for continuing our growth in this important market,” said Fedorowich.