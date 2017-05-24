Dent Wizard Promotes Mike Black to President

Dent Wizard International has promoted Mike Black to president, in addition to his current position as chief operating officer.

Black, who has served as COO since January 2011, replaces Terry Koebbe as president. Koebbe retains his position as chief executive officer.

In this role, Black will have more comprehensive responsibility and authority over Dent Wizard’s domestic and international operations, and will take a more active role in new product development and geographic expansion, St. Louis-based Dent Wizard said.

“Mike has done a phenomenal job as COO over the past six years,” Koebbe said. “His passion and commitment to success has been a key driver to Dent Wizard’s growth, and his ability to connect and lead our field staff has been impressive. Equally important, Mike has been very effective in the management and development of relationships with several of our largest customers. It’s been exciting to see Mike’s growth as a top executive at Dent Wizard, and I look forward to seeing his handling of expanded responsibilities as president.”

Prior to his current role, Black held several leadership positions within Dent Wizard, including regional vice president, operations and managing director. During that time, he achieved record sales growth in the company’s largest region, which spanned from Michigan to Florida, according to his bio on the Dent Wizard website.

Before coming to Dent Wizard, Black owned, operated and sold two service-oriented businesses. He also worked for PepsiCo in business development and regional sales.

“It is an honor to serve as Dent Wizard’s president,” said Black. “Working together, including a talented team of leaders, we’ve built an industry-leading company that remains focused on serving customers, expanding our geographic footprint and services, and supporting the front-line managers and technicians that make Dent Wizard a winner. I believe in our ability to create an even better Dent Wizard, and I’m appreciative of the trust and confidence from Terry Koebbe, Gridiron Capital and the board.”