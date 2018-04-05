Dent Wizard Promotes Mike Black to CEO

Dent Wizard International has promoted Mike Black to chief executive officer, effective April 1.

Black most recently served as president and COO.

As CEO, he will lead the company and continue driving profitable growth, while having responsibility for all areas of the business, according to St. Louis-based Dent Wizard.

“I’m honored that Terry and the Board are entrusting me to continue guiding Dent Wizard by our core values: excellence, integrity, innovation and customer devotion,” said Black. “I have a great team of people here helping me on this mission.

“Our people make the difference. We’re an organization focused on serving our clients and delivering on our commitments. Our proven ability to scale with our clients is unique. We continue to expand our business across North America, and with that expansion add talented, inspired team members who help our clients and embrace our core values. Our technicians and field leaders help drive our business and allow us to leverage our resources to continue growing Dent Wizard.”

The former CEO, Terry Koebbe, will be elevated to the position of chairman and will advise the senior management team and assist in the company’s merger-and-acquisition efforts.

“Mike has done an incredible job in his seven-plus years as COO, and deserves the opportunity to lead Dent Wizard as the CEO. I’m confident he will continue to be a great leader,” said Koebbe. “After 27 years at Dent Wizard, I’m looking forward to this next phase of my career, mentoring Mike and providing assistance in any way I can. I’m also excited about leading our mergers and acquisitions efforts to find good companies that expand our capabilities and add more great people to our team.”