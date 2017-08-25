Dent Wizard Seeking Paint Techs, PDR Techs, Operations Managers

Citing its growth in SMART (small- to medium-area repair techniques) services, Dent Wizard International said it is accepting applications for open positions across the United States and Canada.

“High-priority positions” include paint technicians, paintless dent-removal (PDR) technicians, wheel technicians, key technicians and operations managers, according to the company.

“While the roots of Dent Wizard are in PDR services, technology and innovation, the company has grown to become the leader in automotive-reconditioning SMART repairs,” St. Louis-based Dent Wizard said. “It is in these added services, as well as PDR and hail-damage repairs, where the company is looking to add technicians to meet demand.”

Applicants “who possess an entrepreneurial spirit and passion for customer satisfaction” are “top-tier candidates.”

The company said it will pay up to $1,000 for job referrals, depending on the position.

Dent Wizard said it offers paid training, medical benefits, 401(k) plans, paid time off, a company mobile phone and, for some positions, a company vehicle and gas card.

“Our employees come from a variety of backgrounds, but all have one thing in common: the drive to succeed,” said Dent Wizard President and COO Mike Black. “We pride ourselves on being committed to ensuring our employees succeed and develop long-term relationships with clients. If you’re a self-starter with drive, ambition, integrity and devotion to exceptional customer service, consider joining our team.”

Prospective applicants can contact Dent Wizard by email at [email protected], or learn more at http://jobs.jobvite.com/dentwizard.