Detroit Big Three Participate in BASF Performance Group Meetings

BASF has announced that Detroit’s Big Three automakers participated in the company’s Performance Group OEM Technology meetings, which concluded last month. Each BASF Performance Group attended one of four sessions held throughout the summer with General Motors, Ford Motor Company and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

BASF Performance Group members had a unique opportunity for open dialogue with the OEMs’ collision group engineers, managers and marketers, who discussed new technology, repairability of new vehicle models, certification programs and the future of the collision repair industry.

John Eck, collision manager of GM’s Customer Care and Aftersales, spoke about the speed at which new technology is entering the automotive marketplace and gave attendees the opportunity to learn about the new GM Collision Repair Network.

“As vehicle technology evolves, it’s more important than ever to complete proper repairs and run an efficient enterprise,” said Eck. “We put the customer at the center when we designed the GM Collision Repair Network because for them, nothing is more important than knowing they can trust in the safety and integrity of their vehicle when it leaves the repair facility.”

Each of the OEMs emphasized customer safety and discussed new vehicle model designs that influence the process for safe and proper repairs.

“BASF Performance Group members represent some of the best businesses in the country that continually look to excel as market leaders,” said Craig Seelinger, manager of BASF Vision+ Program. “These OEM Technology meetings connected members with the Big Three’s top collision experts, which produced great discussions and insight for both sides and emphasized the common goal – proper and safe repairs following the manufacturers’ repair procedures, knowing the safety of the vehicle for its owner and family has been restored.”

“There is always something to take back from a Performance Group meeting, whether it’s from our discussions or from my group members,” said Bob Haner, owner of Color Magic CARSTAR in Columbus, Ohio. “I will certainly bring the OEM information back and share it with my team – they will definitely learn something from what was shared.”

For more information about BASF Automotive Refinish, visit basfrefinish.com.