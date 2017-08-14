DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing Introduces New TEKNA Clearcoat Spray Gun

DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing has introduced the new TEKNA Clearcoat Spray Gun, which is designed to spray the latest generation higher-solid clearcoats with remarkable efficiency and ease. TEKNA Clearcoat is the latest edition to a series of material-specific, premium spray guns from DeVilbiss.

The TEKNA Clearcoat gun features an all-new TE25 high efficiency air cap – the latest generation of DeVilbiss air caps, engineered to produce even material distribution and uniform atomization. The TE25 offers painters better control and seamless overlapping of clearcoat to provide improved gloss levels from finishes, while using noticeably less material.

This lightweight gun is anodized inside and out for corrosion and scratch resistance. The TEKNA Clearcoat kit also includes an HV30 (HVLP) air cap, HAV-555 digital gauge, disposable cup adapter, color ID rings and gun wrench, as well as 1.2mm, 1.3mm and 1.4mm fluid tips.

The new TEKNA Clearcoat guns will begin shipping on Aug. 14, 2017, and are now available for pre-order in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information, visit www.autorefinishdevilbiss.com.