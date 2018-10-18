DeVilbiss Launches Next-Generation Spray Gun

DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing announced it has introduced its next-generation spray gun, the DV1, the most advanced spray gun platform from DeVilbiss and a new standard in basecoat spray painting equipment. The DV1 is optimized to spray the most challenging basecoats on the market today and is designed for the professional painter who requires the highest-level performance from their spray gun.

Featuring an improved air and fluid management architecture, the DV1 produces a balanced and consistent spray pattern to achieve precise color matches, seamless transitions and blends, and smooth finishes – as well as metallic orientation and control.

With the DV1, DeVilbiss introduces a new air cap – the DV1-B PLUS – representing the next generation of atomization performance. This new HLVP air cap delivers high-efficiency performance at HVLP pressures, producing a smooth, fine finish even with the most stubborn basecoats.

The DV1 features an overhauled fluid tip design to tackle a broad range of coating types and flow rates in all climatic conditions. This new design offers increased and more stabilized fluid flow for better color reproduction, particularly with the latest low-viscosity basecoats.

The DV1 is equipped with an integrated digital gauge to provide precise inlet pressures for optimal gun performance and perfect color matching. The gauge is designed and placed in-line at eye-level for quick, easy checking – keeping it out of the way where it won’t be covered by the painter’s hand.

The DV1 was designed ergonomically with a comfortable fit and feel and smooth trigger pull. It comes kitted with 1.2 mm, 1.3 mm and 1.4 mm tips and a complete gun service toolkit. It will begin shipping mid-November 2018, and is now available for order in the U.S. and Canada.