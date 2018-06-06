Body Shop Business
News/CAPA
ago

Diamond Standard Achieves Polymer Certification

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Diamond Standard announced that the first of an extensive offering of previously uncertified alternative replacement parts have achieved CAPA certification and are now available.

“This category of certified compounded polymer including PP, PC, PA and PBT has been a gap in certified offerings,” said Michael O’Neal, president of Diamond Standard. “Once again, Diamond Standard takes the lead.”

Diamond Standard with CAPA and its own DSTL ISO 17025 accredited test facility combined the best practices of CAPA 201/501 standards and DSP006 polymer protocol to facilitate a high quality, dynamically tested replacement part.

Diamond Standard alternative parts are sold throughout the U.S. and Canada through distributors including Keystone, an LKQ company.

