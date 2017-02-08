Diamond Standard Parts Tool Relieves a Major Industry Headache

DS PartsPath provides photos and descriptions of all assembly components included in Diamond Standard full-assembly step bumpers, with OEM reference numbers for comparison and evaluation.

In addition, more than 1,600 other Diamond Standard parts photos with OEM reference numbers are viewable in the link.

Available for both CCC and APU and currently in use by KEYSIQ, orderkeystone.com, and other limited authorized distributors, DS PartsPath gives accurate and valuable information for estimating and purchasing decisions.

Trying to correctly ascertain what is or is not included in a full-assembly step-bumper system has been a major industry headache. DS PartsPath puts all the information in front of the viewer – whether it is the order department at the supplier, seasoned parts person at the body shop, or insurance professional.

All parts photos also are available through the UnSub parts app (search “unsub parts finder” on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store) or can be located at www.unsubparts.com.