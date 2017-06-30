Body Shop Business
Certification/Assured Performance
Dick Smith Paint and Body Shop Earns Assured Performance Certification

Dick Smith Paint and Body Shop in Columbia, S.C., has earned Assured Performance certification.

Adding to the shop’s credentials, Dick Smith Paint and Body Shop is officially recognized by Assured Performance, Ford, Nissan, Infiniti, GM and Hyundai.

Less than 5 percent of body shops across the nation are able to meet the certification requirements, according to the Assured Performance Network.

“We are thrilled to have achieved the certification and automaker recognitions,” said Dick Smith Paint and Body Shop owner Brian Smith. “This certification helps to let our customers know they are dealing with highly trained professionals that care about them and will assure that their vehicle is repaired right to ensure its safety and performance.”

