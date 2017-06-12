Distractions Make Humans Unreliable in Robot Car Emergency

An article recently published in the New York Times says that human beings cannot be counted on to take over a robot car in the event of an emergency.

When Google was developing a self-driving car, it gave self-driving cars to employees for their morning commute and recorded what when on inside. In-car cameras showed drivers climbing into the backseat, climbing out of an open car window and even smooching while the car was in motion.

According to the article, the observation of these activities is what made Google shift its focus from designing a vehicle that would drive autonomously most of the time to a slow-speed robot without a brake pedal, accelerator or steering wheel.

