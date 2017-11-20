Dobbs Auto Body Wins New Jersey Body Shop of the Year Award

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) recently presented the Stan Wilson/New Jersey Automotive Body Shop of the Year Award to Brad Denning of Dobbs Auto Body in Springfield, N.J.

“It’s an honor to be recognized,” Denning said during an Oct. 24 awards ceremony at the Gran Centurions Banquet Hall in Clark, N.J., as part of the AASP/NJ’s annual meeting. “It’s nice to know that your hard work and dedication to the industry and the association is recognized and appreciated. At these meetings, it’s refreshing to see that we have somebody on our side to fight for us, and know that we have other people fighting the same fights and having the same goals as we do.”

AASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant echoed Denning’s sentiments when presenting him the award.

“Brad has made an investment in the equipment and the training, and he fights the battles every day and he doesn’t give up,” Bryant said. “I am so proud to have him as Body Shop of the Year.”

Denning praised Bryant for his hard work as the association’s executive director.

“He’s a one-man show – he’s always on the phone helping everybody through situations, and it’s just so important to be a part of that group,” Denning said. “The association does a fantastic job of letting us establish a camaraderie and having other people to communicate with and lend a hand when it’s necessary.”