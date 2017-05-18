Dodge Challenger Bumper Repair Process Outlined in Polyvance Video

A large section under the grill opening of a bright yellow Dodge Challenger front bumper cover was broken in a collision. Do you replace it – knowing that the paint color would be difficult to match – or repair it?

A new video from Polyvance outlines the steps needed to repair the bumper cover. Repairing the bumper enables the shop to blend the color in the panel to avoid having to do so on the fenders and hood, the video explains.

“Fortunately, damage such as this provides an easy repair opportunity using tools and supplies from Polyvance,” the narrator says.