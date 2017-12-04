Body Shop Business
Don & Ron’s CARSTAR in Omaha Honored in People’s Choice Awards

Don & Ron’s CARSTAR in Omaha, Neb., has been honored as a top business by the Sarpy County People’s Choice Awards.

Readers of the Suburban Newspapers, the Omaha World-Herald and Omaha.com cast thousands of votes from Aug. 10 to Sept. 9. A Nov. 22 special section in the Suburban Newspapers revealed the winners.

“The staff at CARSTAR Don & Ron’s are truly honored our loyal customers and friends voted CARSTAR as one of the top body shops in the Sarpy County area,” said Darrin McGaughey, general manager at CARSTAR Don & Ron’s.

Nearly 174 subcategories were available, ranging from auto repair shops to craft beer. Readers voted online and on printed ballots to choose their favorites. This is the fourth year Suburban Newspapers sponsored the competition.

