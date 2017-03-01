Body Shop Business
Products/Innovative Tools & Technologies
ago

Door-Fender Paint Stand Eliminates Paint Booth Bottlenecks

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Alan’s Collision Center in Philadelphia Renews Mercedes-Benz Certification

Global Finishing Solutions' REVO Speed and Ultra XR Bring Quality Repairs and Efficient Service

Axalta Coating Systems and General Motors UK Renew Three-Year Agreement

Registration Open for NABC Regional Golf Fundraiser in Dallas

Door-Fender Paint Stand Eliminates Paint Booth Bottlenecks

Bloomberg: Owners of Service King Collision Repair Centers Mulling $2 Billion Sale

Private-Equity Firm Advent International to Acquire CCC Information Services

Aftermarket Parts Bill Speeds Through Arkansas Senate

National Safety Council: Vehicle Miles Are Up, and So Are Fatalities

State Farm Reports $7 Billion Underwriting Loss from Auto Insurance

Innovative Tools Door-Fender Stand

The Door-Fender Paint Stand from Innovative Tools & Technologies enables shops to paint two panels in any combination at the same time. The total-lock casters and wide stance make the cart stable and easy to move in and out of the paint booth. Easily adjustable, the stand features quick-mounting hooks and clamps for a secure hold. Backed by a three-year warranty, the powder-coat-finished stand is designed to hold the fenders and doors in the same position as they would be on the car, allowing for complete paint coverage inside and out.

Show Full Article