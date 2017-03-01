The Door-Fender Paint Stand from Innovative Tools & Technologies enables shops to paint two panels in any combination at the same time. The total-lock casters and wide stance make the cart stable and easy to move in and out of the paint booth. Easily adjustable, the stand features quick-mounting hooks and clamps for a secure hold. Backed by a three-year warranty, the powder-coat-finished stand is designed to hold the fenders and doors in the same position as they would be on the car, allowing for complete paint coverage inside and out.