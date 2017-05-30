Body Shop Business
Products/UniCure
ago

Downdraft Side-Exhaust Spraybooth Comes with Full Paint and Curing System

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

The UniCure Zapper 3006 is a downdraft side-exhaust spraybooth that comes standard with a full paint and curing system.

The spraybooth features tri-fold product doors with large windows and 14 four-tube light fixtures.

Constructed of 3-inch Rockwool insulated double panels, the spraybooth is powder-coated white inside and out. UniCure also can custom-build a spraybooth to meet your specific needs.

Other features include a dustproof and waterproof control panel; intake and exhaust ducting for an 18-foot roof; and a programmable control system with a new energy-saving cycle. The spraybooth construction and exhaust airflow velocities are designed to meet or exceed OSHA standards.

Visit www.spraybooths.com or call (800) 868-3033 for more information.

 

 

 

 

 

 

