Driven Brands Charitable Foundation Raised More than $650,000 in 2016

The Driven Brands Charitable Foundation (DBCF) raised more than $650,000 in 2016, pushing its total fundraising efforts to more than $1.5 million since it launched in 2012.

Working in conjunction with more than 2,500 Driven Brand franchisees, vendor partners, customers and employees, DBCF aims to change the lives of children and families in need as well as support local community initiatives in the neighborhoods that its businesses serve across the United States and Canada. Charlotte-based Driven Brands is the parent company of Maaco, CARSTAR North America and a number of other automotive aftermarket businesses.

“As we grow all of our brands, and expand into new markets and new segments, the foundation remains a constant focus and source of cohesion and pride,” said Noah Pollack, executive vice president and general counsel for Driven Brands.

DBCF supports organizations such as Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which includes Levine Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital in New Orleans and Boston Children’s Hospital, as well as Cystic Fibrosis Canada and other local charities such as Snug Hugs for Kids. In addition, DBCF honors and supports veterans through programs such as NABC Recycles Rides, the Wounded Warrior Project and Hope for Warriors.

Maaco, CARSTAR, Take 5 Oil Change, Meineke and other Driven Brands businesses raised the funds at national conventions and during several events throughout the year, including golf tournaments, collection drives, charitable walks, silent auctions and in-store promotions.

The foundation also receives support from its vendor partners and customers, including the Round It Forward program, which rounds up customer purchases to the nearest dollar, and in-shop collection boxes.

For more information on the Driven Brands Charitable Foundation or to make a donation, visit http://www.drivenbrandscharitablefoundation.org.