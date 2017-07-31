There’s nothing worse than breaking a shiny new toy – especially when that new toy is a Ferrari 430 Scuderia.

A U.K. driver recently watched his dream car go up in smoke after losing control of the vehicle and hurtling down a hillside. After coming to rest in a field, the Ferrari burst into flames.

The driver told South Yorkshire Police that he just picked up the vehicle about an hour before the accident.

The man escaped with minor cuts and bruises, according to South Yorkshire Police, which posted photos of the mangled, molten remains of the Ferrari on Facebook.

Although South Yorkshire Police notes that the road conditions were wet at the time, officers don’t think that excess speed contributed to the single-vehicle collision.