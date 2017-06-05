Durable Radiator & Autobody Earns Assured Performance Certification

Durable Radiator & Autobody of Waterbury, Conn., has earned Assured Performance certification.

The shop is officially recognized by Assured Performance, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, Nissan and Hyundai.

Less than 5 percent of body shops across the nation meet the requirements for Assured Performance certification, according to the Assured Performance Network.

David Geremia is the fourth-generation owner of the family business, which began in 1909.