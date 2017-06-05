Body Shop Business
Certification/Assured Performance
ago

Durable Radiator & Autobody Earns Assured Performance Certification

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Durable Radiator & Autobody Earns Assured Performance Certification

Surf City Garage Introduces Next-Generation ClayZilla XL

Hailstorm Insurance Claims up 48 Percent in 2016

BASF’s VisionPLUS Performance Groups Approved for I-CAR Platinum Credit Points

ASA: Ohio Budget Amendment ‘Would Place Unfair Burden’ on Repairers to Inform Consumers About Non-OEM Parts

Tesla-Owned Collision Repair Shops: Coming Later this Year

Collision Repair Marketer Steve Schoolcraft Dead at 61

Tech Shortage: Onus on Collision Repairers to Educate Job Seekers About Automotive Career Opportunities

KAPE/Capital Paint: BASF ColorSource Distributor of the Year

Mike Rowe to College Grads: ‘Don’t Follow Your Passion’

Durable Radiator & Autobody of Waterbury, Conn., has earned Assured Performance certification.

The shop is officially recognized by Assured Performance, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, Nissan and Hyundai.

Less than 5 percent of body shops across the nation meet the requirements for Assured Performance certification, according to the Assured Performance Network.

David Geremia is the fourth-generation owner of the family business, which began in 1909.

Show Full Article