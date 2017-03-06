Early Bird Registration Discount Extended for ABPA Annual Meeting

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) has extended early bird registration for its 2017 Annual Meeting and Convention.

Early bird pricing is available until March 10. Attendees can take advantage of lower package prices by visiting the event registration page.

The event will take place April 25-28 in Atlanta.

There are a limited number of hotel rooms available at Marriott’s Renaissance Atlanta Midtown Hotel at an ABPA convention discount rate of $169 per night. Attendees can reserve rooms by visiting the hotel’s event discount page.

