EcoLean Level 2 Workshop Designed to Help Collision Repairers Boost Profitability, Reduce Waste

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes will hold its next 2017 EcoLean Level 2 workshop on April 4-5 at the Westin San Jose Hotel in San Jose, Calif.

While there, the workshop group will have the opportunity to tour Golden West Collision Center, a state-of-the-art facility that has implemented lean production principles to dramatically improve the customer experience.

Exclusively designed to educate attendees about maximizing profitability by improving productivity and eliminating waste throughout their facilities, the EcoLean Level 2 workshop is an extensive two-day course. It further implements the Sherwin-Williams message by educating shop owners on the connection between environmentally sound business decisions and the reduction of process and environmental waste.

“Attendees will see immediate results by learning to schedule efficiently, implement damage analysis, blueprinting and a predictable parts process,” said Greg Eisenhardt, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes manager of sales excellence. “This is all communicated in our EcoLean Level 2 workshop providing collision shop owners and managers with the tools to immediately help align their purpose, people and process on the production floor.”

He noted that EcoLean courses have been built by some of the best consultants in the industry, and provide collision repair professionals the opportunity to relax in the company of their own peers while learning from one another over the two-day period.

The EcoLean Level 2 workshop curriculum includes:

Repair Planning for Rapid Throughput – understanding the importance of a comprehensive repair plan

Damage Analysis/Blueprinting – specific steps to drive down errors and redundancies found in a traditional repair estimate

Parts Correctness – methods on how to decrease missing, incorrect and damaged parts within traditional production activities

All class materials, lunch on both days and a group dinner are included in the workshop fee. Breakfast vouchers are included with the hotel reservation. Hotel and transportation costs are the responsibility of each attendee.

To register for the EcoLean Level 2 workshop online, visit www.sherwin-automotive.com/ecolean2. For more information on Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes, visit www.sherwin-automotive.com or call Customer Service at (800) 798-5872 or contact Lindsey Guzzo at (216) 332-8569.