Editor’s Notes: Back in Time

Have you seen the movie, “Hot Tub Time Machine”? It’s supremely stupid but also supremely funny.

That movie gave me the inspiration for the name of a new feature BodyShop Business has unveiled this month: the “Time Machine.”

Just the other day, a reader asked me if I remembered a certain article from several years ago and could I get her a copy. And she added, “You know, you might consider running that article again because it is just as relevant today as it was then.”

It occurred to me then that I get many calls and emails from readers seeking old articles. Why not run those articles again? First and foremost, they could provide great information. They could also maybe show in some instances (depressingly) how much things haven’t changed. Lastly, they just might provide some good ol’ nostalgia.

So in comes the Time Machine. For this issue, we’ve plucked out an article from our archives that was originally published in the March 2005 issue. The article covered a topic you may be familiar with: steering. In 2005, George W. Bush was president, Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together” topped the music charts, and yes, steering was a big problem. And as we all know, it still is today! Read and enjoy this article on pg. 62…and feel free to reach out to me to let me know what yesteryear article you’d like to see!