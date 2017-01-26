Jason Stahl has 23 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 11 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

Last November, I had the pleasure of once again presenting the BodyShop Business/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year Award to a deserving individual at the Fall Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).

The 2016 winner was Eldon Owens, who was chosen not just for his top score on the ASE collision certification test but on-the-job excellence, community service and other factors.

Each and every year I hand this award out, I’m amazed at the quality of people these winners and their families are. Down-to-earth, humble, hardworking people, they represent all that is good with the collision industry. Eldon and his wife, Jody, and adorable twin 12-year-old sons Han and Rial were perfect examples of that.

I talked to Eldon about issues the industry is facing, and it was clear he’s one of the ones who’s doing it right. He takes training serious and is always trying to learn more. He understands how today’s vehicles can no longer be repaired like vehicles of the past. He’s proud of his profession and promotes the industry to others.

Congratulations, Eldon, and thank you for making the collision industry great!