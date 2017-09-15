Editor’s Notes: Meet Mitch Becker

Jason Stahl has 23 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 11 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

I had not seen Mitch Becker in person in about six or seven years. BodyShop Business had a booth at SEMA right next to ABRA Auto Body & Glass (where Mitch serves as a technical instructor), and he and I struck up a conversation.

After only about 30 seconds, I thought, man does this guy know his stuff. And by “stuff” I mean technical topics relating to collision repair.

I looked at it as fate, the stars aligning just right, because our longtime technical writer, Mike West, had recently retired and I was looking to replace him.

Fast forward to 2017 and Mitch is still writing exclusively for BodyShop Business, enlightening the industry on everything from scanning to welding to advanced metals and plastic repair.

Mitch visited our office Aug. 21-22 to help with some technical videos, and once again I was blown away by how smart he is. More on the videos later, but suffice it to say that BodyShop Business is working hard at delivering you even more information in many different formats.

If you don’t read Mitch’s articles every month in BodyShop Business, you’re doing yourself a great disservice. It’s a great way to keep up with the rocket ships the automakers are producing today!