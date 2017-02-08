Editor’s Notes: In With the New

Jason Stahl has 23 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 11 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

If you’ve visited our website over the past couple months, you may have noticed that it looks a little different than it used to. That’s because we gave it a facelift with the goal of improving the user experience – the user being you!

Now you’ll receive content recommendations in the bar along the left side of the site based on what you’re currently viewing on the site, what search term you may have used on Google, etc.

Also, if you access the website from a mobile device, the experience will be much better. A fully responsive design scales automatically based on your mobile device’s screen size – whether that device is a phone, iPad mini, Android tablet, laptop, etc.

You can now continue reading content without needing to click or search for other articles. After you finish reading one story, the next recommended story will automatically appear below it.

Finally, you can more easily share stories on Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites.

Overall, you can enjoy a simpler, cleaner interface for finding and reading content. I hope you enjoy the new design of bodyshopbusiness.com, and, as always, feel free to reach out to me with any feedback.