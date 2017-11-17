Editor’s Notes: Order Up!

Jason Stahl has 23 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 11 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

I read the other day how Domino’s stock has outperformed Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon this decade. That’s right, a pizza shop! I was amazed. But then I ordered one of their pizzas and figured out one reason why.

When you order a pizza from Domino’s, an online pizza tracker tool tracks your pizza from the time it’s ordered to when it goes out for delivery. It’s really cool. It kind of looks like a sideways thermometer, and you can watch the mercury advance along at five different phases: order placed, prep, bake, box and delivery. It will even tell you the name of the person who’s making your pizza and also the name of the person who’s driving it to your door – quite the personal touch.

Repairing a vehicle takes just a little longer than making a pizza, but wouldn’t it be cool to have your own collision tracker? AutoWatch is one tool that does that. But I guess the important thing is, are you sending your customer regular updates on their vehicle? Via text or email or by phone, depending on what the customer prefers? It will show that a) their car isn’t just sitting around, and b) that you care.

If you’re not currently doing this, you should be. I’m sure it will pay big dividends. I for one have become a Domino’s pizza convert.