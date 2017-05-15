Jason Stahl has 23 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 11 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

So my sister got a 2017 Mercedes GLE350 the other day. I was happy for her, but at the same time a little bitter. See, there’s a little sibling rivalry that’s always gone on between us. She’s only 11 months older than me. The fact that she got a Mercedes before me irks me just a tad. I’ll keep dreaming.

This vehicle is the highly sophisticated rocket ship we’ve all come to be intimidated by repair-wise. It’s got it all: attention assist, crosswind assist, active blind spot assist, active lane-keeping assist, rain-sensing windshield wipers, etc. It also has heated and cooled cupholders, and the Mercedes logo gets projected onto the pavement at night by special filters and LED lamps beneath each side mirror when you remote-lock or unlock the vehicle.

After my envy subsided, my brotherly instinct kicked in. I told her, “God forbid you ever get in a collision with this vehicle, Traci, but if you do, please contact me first before selecting a collision repair facility.”

I, like many others in the industry, am scared of this technology and the potential liability associated if we do not restore all safety systems properly. But we can’t let that fear blind us to the huge opportunity for those willing to invest in the necessary tooling and training.

In his new book, “The Secrets of America’s Greatest Shops,” David Luehr says of those shops, “They’re crushing it right now, because they don’t look at all of today’s problems as problems; they see them as opportunities.”

Let’s hope more of us start seeing the problems as opportunities.